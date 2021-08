New York State Lawmakers Prepare For Impeachment Proceedings Of Gov. Andrew Cuomo Democratic leaders in New York's state legislature say they'll move forward quickly with impeachment proceedings against Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who faces allegations of criminal sexual harassment.

