Wrestler Is 1st Black U.S. Woman To Win Gold After Years-Long Journey And 'Freak Out' Texan Tamyra Mensah-Stock became just the second woman to win gold in wrestling for the United States at the Tokyo Olympics. She's the first Black American woman to ever win gold in the sport.

