Grief And Remembrance, 2 Years After Mass Shootings In El Paso And Dayton NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Pastor Michael Grady in El Paso, Texas, and Dion Green in Dayton, Ohio, about the weekend in 2019 in which mass shootings in each city upended their communities.

National Security Grief And Remembrance, 2 Years After Mass Shootings In El Paso And Dayton Grief And Remembrance, 2 Years After Mass Shootings In El Paso And Dayton Listen · 8:16 8:16 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Pastor Michael Grady in El Paso, Texas, and Dion Green in Dayton, Ohio, about the weekend in 2019 in which mass shootings in each city upended their communities. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor