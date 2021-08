Incoming Iranian President Is Expected To Make U.S.-Iran Relations Even Tougher U.S.-Iran relations are expected to get even tougher when a new Iranian president takes office Thursday. He's a former prosecutor expected to take a hard line inside and outside the country.

