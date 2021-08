Since They Can't Be Inside, Fans Are Finding The Olympic Spirit Outside Game Venues Outside of Tokyo's Olympic Stadium, a small mockup of the Olympic rings has stood for the past year. But it wasn't until last week that people began to line up to take pictures.

Sports Since They Can't Be Inside, Fans Are Finding The Olympic Spirit Outside Game Venues Since They Can't Be Inside, Fans Are Finding The Olympic Spirit Outside Game Venues Listen · 3:51 3:51 Outside of Tokyo's Olympic Stadium, a small mockup of the Olympic rings has stood for the past year. But it wasn't until last week that people began to line up to take pictures. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor