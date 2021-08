The FDA Faces Mounting Pressure To Grant Full Approval For COVID-19 Vaccines NPR's A Martinez talks to Leana Wen, an emergency physician and public health professor at George Washington University, about the aim for the FDA to certify the vaccines for more than emergency use.

Health The FDA Faces Mounting Pressure To Grant Full Approval For COVID-19 Vaccines The FDA Faces Mounting Pressure To Grant Full Approval For COVID-19 Vaccines Listen · 6:40 6:40 NPR's A Martinez talks to Leana Wen, an emergency physician and public health professor at George Washington University, about the aim for the FDA to certify the vaccines for more than emergency use. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor