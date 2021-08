Departure Of U.S. Troops From Afghanistan Raises Concerns In Neighboring Pakistan NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Pakistan's National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf about an international approach that would establish safe havens inside Afghanistan's borders.

