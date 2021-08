Rhihanna Is The Latest To Join The Billionaire's Club The singer, actress, cosmetics and lingerie mogul is estimated by Forbes to have a fortune worth $1.7 billion. Rhihanna's cosmetics company, Fenty Beauty, made most of that fortune.

