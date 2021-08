How The New Eviction Ban Affects Millions Of Renters And Landlords COVID-19 has upended many people's lives. The latest federal eviction moratorium issued by the CDC is meant to last 60 days, and also give people better access to nearly $50 billion in aid.

Economy How The New Eviction Ban Affects Millions Of Renters And Landlords