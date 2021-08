Quarterback Josh Johnson Begins His 17th NFL Roster Stint With The Jets Since being drafted in 2009, Johnson has played in four professional football leagues and played for 13 NFL teams. The Jets are welcoming the veteran back this season. He played there in 2015.

