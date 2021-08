Settlement Affords Citizen Panel In Colorado The Ability To Buy Air Monitors After years of frustration over air pollution, a petroleum refinery in Colorado agreed to a settlement. Nearby residents are spending some of that money to set up air monitors around the plant.

After years of frustration over air pollution, a petroleum refinery in Colorado agreed to a settlement. Nearby residents are spending some of that money to set up air monitors around the plant.