Why Does Menopause Give Us Pause? : 1A By 2025 over 1.1 billion people will be postmenopausal, but if you ask the average person on the street, they'll likely say no one talks about it.

We get into the nitty-gritty of what happens during menopause, why, how to deal with the symptoms with our panel of experts, and why don't we talk more about The Change.

Why Does Menopause Give Us Pause?

Stethoscopes are pictured in an intensive care unit. JEAN-SEBASTIEN EVRARD/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Stethoscopes are pictured in an intensive care unit.

Change is inevitable. So why don't we talk more about The Change?

By 2025 over 1.1 billion people will be postmenopausal, but if you ask the average person on the street, they'll likely say no one talks about it.

We get into the nitty-gritty of what happens during menopause, why, and how to deal with the symptoms with our panel of experts.

Dr. Jen Gunter, Omisade Burney-Scott, and Jessica Grose join us for the conversation.

