Lionel Messi Will Leave FC Barcelona, The Club Says

It's official: Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi will not stay at FC Barcelona.

The departure comes less than a month after Messi and Barcelona verbally agreed to a five-year deal.

"Despite having reached an agreement between FC Barcelona and Leo Messi and with the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, it cannot be formalized due to economic and structural obstacles (in Spanish LaLiga regulations)," FC Barcelona said in a statement. "Faced with this situation, Lionel Messi will not continue linked to FC Barcelona."

Messi had previously ended his 21-year contract with Barcelona in June. He is currently a free agent.

