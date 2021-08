A Citizen Scientist Gave The CDC A Head Start In A COVID-19 Outbreak Investigation A statistician compiled data to share with the CDC after friends kept testing positive after a week in Provincetown, Mass. It spurred an investigation that changed how officials saw the delta variant.

Health A Citizen Scientist Gave The CDC A Head Start In A COVID-19 Outbreak Investigation A Citizen Scientist Gave The CDC A Head Start In A COVID-19 Outbreak Investigation Listen · 5:31 5:31 A statistician compiled data to share with the CDC after friends kept testing positive after a week in Provincetown, Mass. It spurred an investigation that changed how officials saw the delta variant. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor