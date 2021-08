Investigators Release Details About Suspect In Naval Ship Arson That Injured 71 Federal investigators have named the 20-year-old sailor who they believe is responsible for destroying a multi-billion dollar Naval ship by arson.

National Security Investigators Release Details About Suspect In Naval Ship Arson That Injured 71 Investigators Release Details About Suspect In Naval Ship Arson That Injured 71 Listen · 2:33 2:33 Federal investigators have named the 20-year-old sailor who they believe is responsible for destroying a multi-billion dollar Naval ship by arson. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor