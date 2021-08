The Era Of The U.S. Women's Soccer Team's Dominance May Be Over It's likely the end of an era. But what an era! NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Meg Linehan of The Athletic on the legacy of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team's golden generation.

Sports The Era Of The U.S. Women's Soccer Team's Dominance May Be Over The Era Of The U.S. Women's Soccer Team's Dominance May Be Over Listen · 4:01 4:01 It's likely the end of an era. But what an era! NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Meg Linehan of The Athletic on the legacy of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team's golden generation.