A Housing Issue Likely To Outlast Any Moratorium: The Rising Cost Of Rent Itself In the wake of the CDC's 60-day renewal of an eviction moratorium, we hear from three people struggling to find affordable housing in a market where rents continue to increase.

National A Housing Issue Likely To Outlast Any Moratorium: The Rising Cost Of Rent Itself A Housing Issue Likely To Outlast Any Moratorium: The Rising Cost Of Rent Itself Listen · 5:35 5:35 In the wake of the CDC's 60-day renewal of an eviction moratorium, we hear from three people struggling to find affordable housing in a market where rents continue to increase. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor