#2132: Choosing the Right Vehicle
This week on The Best of Car Talk, Amanda is getting married in a few days, and has one last item on her To-Do list—convincing her fiancé to get rid of his truck. Should she just throw the keys instead of a bouquet? Elsewhere, Glen's wife is a parish priest in need of a new car, and a cure for her habit of driving 120 mph. Also, Karen learned why you should let sleeping cars lie after her perfect Civic started running lousy following a tune-up; Jerry's taillight is exploding every few weeks; and our on-call Physicist Wolfgang helps settle the great keyless remote dispersion debate. All this and more, this week on the Best of Car Talk.