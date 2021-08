By The End Of September, Calif. Health Workers Must Get Vaccinated The state is mandating all health care workers get vaccinated against COVID-19. Last week, the workers could either become vaccinated or get tested regularly. But testing is no longer an option.

By The End Of September, Calif. Health Workers Must Get Vaccinated The state is mandating all health care workers get vaccinated against COVID-19. Last week, the workers could either become vaccinated or get tested regularly. But testing is no longer an option.