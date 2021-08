Florida School Districts That Require Masks, May Have Their Funding Cut School districts in the state are rebelling against an order by the governor banning them from requiring masks. If they violate the order, Gov. Ron DeSantis has threatened to pull their funding.

Listen · 3:51