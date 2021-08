Miami's Police Chief Blames Several Factors For The Spike In Violence NPR's A Martinez speaks with Art Acevedo, who serves as Miami's police chief and head of the Major Cities Chiefs Association, about the increase in violence in cities across the country.

National Miami's Police Chief Blames Several Factors For The Spike In Violence Miami's Police Chief Blames Several Factors For The Spike In Violence Listen · 4:39 4:39 NPR's A Martinez speaks with Art Acevedo, who serves as Miami's police chief and head of the Major Cities Chiefs Association, about the increase in violence in cities across the country. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor