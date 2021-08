More Areas In California Are Ravaged By Drought And Wildfires In northern California, fast-moving wildfires are again forcing scores of evacuations and threatening whole towns and critical infrastructure.

National More Areas In California Are Ravaged By Drought And Wildfires More Areas In California Are Ravaged By Drought And Wildfires Listen · 2:36 2:36 In northern California, fast-moving wildfires are again forcing scores of evacuations and threatening whole towns and critical infrastructure. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor