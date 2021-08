Olympic Horses May Have Been Startled By Sumo Wrestler Obstacle Horses and riders at the equestrian course in Tokyo, trying to qualify in a jumping event, took a sharp turn to the 10th obstacle. There, was a life-sized statue of a sumo wrestler ready to pounce.

Sports Olympic Horses May Have Been Startled By Sumo Wrestler Obstacle Olympic Horses May Have Been Startled By Sumo Wrestler Obstacle Listen · 0:27 0:27 Horses and riders at the equestrian course in Tokyo, trying to qualify in a jumping event, took a sharp turn to the 10th obstacle. There, was a life-sized statue of a sumo wrestler ready to pounce. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor