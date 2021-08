On Aug. 28: A March On Washington Will Call For Voting Rights Protections On this date back in 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act. Some civil rights leaders are using the anniversary to launch a new push to protect voting rights.

On this date back in 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act. Some civil rights leaders are using the anniversary to launch a new push to protect voting rights.