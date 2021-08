Biden's Order Targets Half Of New Vehicles To Be Zero Emissions By 2030 NPR's A Martinez talks to John Bozzella, president of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, about what stricter fuel economy and emissions standards mean for the U.S. auto industry.

Environment Biden's Order Targets Half Of New Vehicles To Be Zero Emissions By 2030 Biden's Order Targets Half Of New Vehicles To Be Zero Emissions By 2030 Listen · 4:26 4:26 NPR's A Martinez talks to John Bozzella, president of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, about what stricter fuel economy and emissions standards mean for the U.S. auto industry. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor