Remembering A Pioneer In The Preservation Of Life-Saving Blood Plasma In this week's StoryCorps, Dr. Charlene Drew Jarvis remembers her father, Charles R. Drew, a doctor who developed blood banks during World War I.

Health Remembering A Pioneer In The Preservation Of Life-Saving Blood Plasma Remembering A Pioneer In The Preservation Of Life-Saving Blood Plasma Listen · 3:11 3:11 In this week's StoryCorps, Dr. Charlene Drew Jarvis remembers her father, Charles R. Drew, a doctor who developed blood banks during World War I. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor