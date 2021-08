An Olympic Sprinter From Belarus Who Fled To Poland Tells Her Story The athlete from Belarus who fled to Poland after a dispute with her coaches at the Tokyo Olympics has been explaining why she decided not to return home.

Sports An Olympic Sprinter From Belarus Who Fled To Poland Tells Her Story An Olympic Sprinter From Belarus Who Fled To Poland Tells Her Story Audio will be available later today. The athlete from Belarus who fled to Poland after a dispute with her coaches at the Tokyo Olympics has been explaining why she decided not to return home. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor