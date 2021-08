Effort Aims To Limit Whale-Watching Cruises At Glacier Bay National Park During the pandemic tourism at the park in Alaska dipped by about 40%. That's bad for the economy, but apparently good for the whales. Now some Alaskans support a ballot measure to limit tours.

Effort Aims To Limit Whale-Watching Cruises At Glacier Bay National Park During the pandemic tourism at the park in Alaska dipped by about 40%. That's bad for the economy, but apparently good for the whales. Now some Alaskans support a ballot measure to limit tours.