The News Roundup for August 06, 2021

Enlarge this image toggle caption Michael Steele/Getty Images Michael Steele/Getty Images

All 50 states have reported an increase in Covid-19 vaccination rates. At least 70 percent of American adults have now received at least the first shot of the vaccine, a month after President Joe Biden's original goal.

A report from the New York Attorney General Letitia James released this week found that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed and assaulted women during his time in office. Democrats have pressured Cuomo to resign, but so far he's stayed put.

The Arizona election recount disaster continues to unfold. Election officials in Maricopa County rejected a subpoena to turn over additional materials.

The World Health Organization called for a moratorium on vaccine booster shots in developed nations through September to allow for poorer countries to have access to doses. The White House however says that is a false choice and that the world can provide doses to those nations while providing booster shots for Americans.

Belarusian sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya refused orders to fly home early from the Olympics after she made comments criticizing her Olympics coaches on social media. She's now in Poland where she has been given a humanitarian visa.

Protesters in Lebanon have taken to the streets to mark the one-year anniversary of the Beirut port explosion. President Biden pledges an additional $100 million in humanitarian aid.

Shane Harris, Alice Ollstien, and Darlene Superville join us for the discussion of domestic headlines.

