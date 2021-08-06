What's Your Monoculture Moment: The Olympics Or Bennifer 2.0?

Sam ticks through all the missteps of this year's Olympic Games in Tokyo with LA Times television editor Matt Brennan and digs into why the dismal ratings mark yet another loss of the monoculture.

Later, Sam talks about the resurgence of Bennifer with freelance culture writer and critic Hunter Harris and Alessa Dominguez, culture writer for Buzzfeed News. The three discuss the evolution of J. Lo's star power, the uniqueness of this celebrity pairing, and how they may be the last stars of their kind.

