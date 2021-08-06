Planet Money Summer School 3: Smooth Spending & The 401K

Today on the show, we talk about investing strategies for planning across a lifetime... and the obstacles to that.

Investing is about turning money now into more money in the future. But it's not just about growth, it's about making sure you have the money you need when you need it.

We meet some of the folks left out of the stock market who deploy sophisticated economic thinking, even creating their own alternate financial systems with lessons for all of us. Our professors help us understand how to think about debt and spending differently depending on our age and phase of life. We will try to apply the life-cycle hypothesis to personal finance.

We'll also hear from the creator of the 401(k) about why it started and when it makes sense to use as a tool for retirement investing.

Vocab Words:

Consumption smoothing

Life-cycle hypothesis

401(k)

