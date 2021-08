The U.S. Has Regained Almost 3/4 Of The 22 Million Jobs That Were Lost Last Year U.S. employers added 943,000 jobs in July as the unemployment rate fell to 5.4%. Nearly 70% of the new jobs went to women.

Economy The U.S. Has Regained Almost 3/4 Of The 22 Million Jobs That Were Lost Last Year The U.S. Has Regained Almost 3/4 Of The 22 Million Jobs That Were Lost Last Year Listen · 3:55 3:55 U.S. employers added 943,000 jobs in July as the unemployment rate fell to 5.4%. Nearly 70% of the new jobs went to women. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor