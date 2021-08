With 'Magnolia Blues,' Adia Victoria Reclaims Her Southern Identity The new song "Magnolia Blues" by Adia Victoria is a courageous reclamation of the singer's Southern identity. Her new album A Southern Gothic is out in September.

Listen · 2:21