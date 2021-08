Remembering Greenville, A 'Quirky' California Town Devastated By The Dixie Fire NPR's Ari Shapir talks with reporter Margaret Elysia Garcia about the eulogy she wrote for her town of Greenville, Calif., which was mostly devastated by the Dixie Fire this week.

National Remembering Greenville, A 'Quirky' California Town Devastated By The Dixie Fire Remembering Greenville, A 'Quirky' California Town Devastated By The Dixie Fire Listen · 4:40 4:40 NPR's Ari Shapir talks with reporter Margaret Elysia Garcia about the eulogy she wrote for her town of Greenville, Calif., which was mostly devastated by the Dixie Fire this week. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor