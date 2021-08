A Judge Has Blocked An Attempt In Arkansas To Ban Mask Mandates In Schools This week in Arkansas a debate took place in the legislature over a law that bans mask mandates in schools. The law remains, but a judge has temporarily blocked the state from enforcing it.

Education A Judge Has Blocked An Attempt In Arkansas To Ban Mask Mandates In Schools A Judge Has Blocked An Attempt In Arkansas To Ban Mask Mandates In Schools Listen · 2:20 2:20 This week in Arkansas a debate took place in the legislature over a law that bans mask mandates in schools. The law remains, but a judge has temporarily blocked the state from enforcing it. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor