A Virginia Pastor Has A Mission To Encourage Vaccination Among Congregants As part of Weekend Edition's Outbreak Voices series, Pastor Allen Jessee of Abingdon, Virginia shares how he's been trying to get help get his congregation and his community vaccinated.

Health A Virginia Pastor Has A Mission To Encourage Vaccination Among Congregants A Virginia Pastor Has A Mission To Encourage Vaccination Among Congregants Listen · 5:14 5:14 As part of Weekend Edition's Outbreak Voices series, Pastor Allen Jessee of Abingdon, Virginia shares how he's been trying to get help get his congregation and his community vaccinated. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor