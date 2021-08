Alabama Doctors Race To Reach Unvaccinated With Facts And Sensitivity As COVID-19 fills up hospitals in southern Alabama, two doctors discuss an uptick in vaccinations.

Health Alabama Doctors Race To Reach Unvaccinated With Facts And Sensitivity Alabama Doctors Race To Reach Unvaccinated With Facts And Sensitivity Listen · 3:55 3:55 As COVID-19 fills up hospitals in southern Alabama, two doctors discuss an uptick in vaccinations. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor