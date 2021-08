1 Year After Beirut Explosion, Lebanese Push For Government Accountability The people of Beirut are still reeling from the effects of the deadly port explosion a year ago — and asking that leaders who could have prevented it be held responsible.

Middle East 1 Year After Beirut Explosion, Lebanese Push For Government Accountability 1 Year After Beirut Explosion, Lebanese Push For Government Accountability Audio will be available later today. The people of Beirut are still reeling from the effects of the deadly port explosion a year ago — and asking that leaders who could have prevented it be held responsible. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor