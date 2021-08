Taliban Keeps Up Diplomatic Push In Effort To Establish Legitimacy While Taliban militants retake control of large parts of Afghanistan, its leaders have been on a diplomatic blitz recently.

Middle East Taliban Keeps Up Diplomatic Push In Effort To Establish Legitimacy Taliban Keeps Up Diplomatic Push In Effort To Establish Legitimacy Audio will be available later today. While Taliban militants retake control of large parts of Afghanistan, its leaders have been on a diplomatic blitz recently. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor