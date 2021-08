A Florida Hospital Is Seeing A Rise In COVID-19 Cases In Children NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with Dr. Marcos Mestre at Niklaus Children's Foundation Hospital in Miami, Florida about the uptick in cases of COVID-19 in children under the age of 12.

Children's Health A Florida Hospital Is Seeing A Rise In COVID-19 Cases In Children Listen · 5:24