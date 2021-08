The Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony Begins Sunday marks the end of the Tokyo Olympics. Like the beginning, organizers planned a celebratory but subdued closing ceremony of a Games that battled through the pandemic and limited local enthusiasm.

