These Are The Best Summer Reads For The Romantic At Heart NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with author Jasmine Guillory about the best romance reads of the summer.

Books These Are The Best Summer Reads For The Romantic At Heart These Are The Best Summer Reads For The Romantic At Heart Listen · 6:22 6:22 NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with author Jasmine Guillory about the best romance reads of the summer. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor