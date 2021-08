A Look Back At A Weird Summer Olympics The Tokyo Olympics have officially ended. It was one of the strangest Olympics ever with most venues completely empty of fans during the pandemic.

Sports A Look Back At A Weird Summer Olympics A Look Back At A Weird Summer Olympics Listen · 3:57 3:57 The Tokyo Olympics have officially ended. It was one of the strangest Olympics ever with most venues completely empty of fans during the pandemic. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor