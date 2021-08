Director Todd Stephens On His New Dramedy, 'Swan Song' NPR's Sarah McCammon talks with director Todd Stephens about his new film, Swan Song, starring veteran actor Udo Kier.

Movie Interviews Director Todd Stephens On His New Dramedy, 'Swan Song' Director Todd Stephens On His New Dramedy, 'Swan Song' Audio will be available later today. NPR's Sarah McCammon talks with director Todd Stephens about his new film, Swan Song, starring veteran actor Udo Kier. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor