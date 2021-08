Yale Researchers Say Machu Picchu Was Inhabited Earlier Than Believed Until now, historians could only guess the age of Machu Picchu based on documents from the Spanish conquest. Researchers now have evidence of human habitation dating decades earlier to at least 1420.

History Yale Researchers Say Machu Picchu Was Inhabited Earlier Than Believed Yale Researchers Say Machu Picchu Was Inhabited Earlier Than Believed Listen · 1:50 1:50 Until now, historians could only guess the age of Machu Picchu based on documents from the Spanish conquest. Researchers now have evidence of human habitation dating decades earlier to at least 1420. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor