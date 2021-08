Taliban Fighters Overwhelm 3 Major Cities In A Single Day NPR's Debbie Elliott talks to Washington Post reporter Susannah George, who is in the Afghan capital Kabul, about the latest areas to be seized by Taliban fighters over the weekend.

