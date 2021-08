The First To Accuse Larry Nassar Of Abuse, On How Gymnastics Moves Forward NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Rachael Denhollander, a former gymnast and Larry Nassar abuse survivor, about the problems that persist in the sport, and how Simone Biles's courage can help others.

Sports The First To Accuse Larry Nassar Of Abuse, On How Gymnastics Moves Forward The First To Accuse Larry Nassar Of Abuse, On How Gymnastics Moves Forward Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Rachael Denhollander, a former gymnast and Larry Nassar abuse survivor, about the problems that persist in the sport, and how Simone Biles's courage can help others. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor