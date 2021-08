New York State Assembly's Judiciary Committee Will Consider Cuomo Impeachment NPR's Noel King talks to New York Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz about pursuing impeachment proceedings against Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is accused of sexually harassing multiple women.

NPR's Noel King talks to New York Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz about pursuing impeachment proceedings against Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is accused of sexually harassing multiple women.