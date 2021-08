NASA Seeks Candidates To Simulate A Year-Long Martian Mission On Earth Candidates must be between ages 30 and 55, in good physical health with no dietary restrictions and have a master's degree in a STEM field. They'll experience limited communication and food rationing

