Televised Inquiry Examines Brazil's Handling Of The Pandemic An investigation is underway into the government's disastrous response to the pandemic. In particular, lawmakers are examining the president's denialism, failure to buy vaccines and corruption.

Latin America Televised Inquiry Examines Brazil's Handling Of The Pandemic Televised Inquiry Examines Brazil's Handling Of The Pandemic Audio will be available later today. An investigation is underway into the government's disastrous response to the pandemic. In particular, lawmakers are examining the president's denialism, failure to buy vaccines and corruption. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor